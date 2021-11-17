MARKET NEWS

ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure extended by one year

Mishra, 61, is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre and was appointed the Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Representative image

The Central government has extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by one more year on November 17.

Issued by the Department of Revenue under the Union finance ministry on Friday, the order said, "The President of India is pleased to extend the tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar MIshra IRS (IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2021 i.e., upto 18.11.2022 or until further orders., whichever is earlier."

Mishra, 61, is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre and was appointed the Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018. In November 2020, his tenure was extended by a year by the Centre.

The ED is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

These laws curb money laundering, terror financing, black money and hawala or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications.

Close

On November 14, two ordinances that extended the terms of directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED were signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. Now, chiefs of both the central agencies can hold their posts for five years, with an extension given every year after the fixed two-year term.

 
