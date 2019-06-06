App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED carries out searches at premises of sugar baron and BJP ally Ratnakar Gutte

A sugar mill owned by Gutte allegedly procured loans worth Rs 328 crore in the name of mostly dead farmers.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Image courtesy: Facebook
Image courtesy: Facebook
Whatsapp

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nine places associated with sugar baron and BJP ally Ratnakar Gutte in connection with an alleged loan fraud, sources told Moneycontrol.

The searches are being carried out at Gutte's premises in Parbhani district and Nagpur and at three locations in Mumbai, including an educational institute in Bandra West.

Gutte is also the leader of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), which is an ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

Close

It has been alleged that Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Private Limited, a sugar mill owned by Ratnakar Gutte, used names of 2,298 farmers from the village in Parbhani district to apply for crop loans worth Rs 328 crore from six banks including five nationalised and one private one.

Most of the farmers whose documents were used are dead.

The six banks from which the loans were taken are Andhra Bank, UCO Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and RBL Bank.

A call and text message to Gutte seeking comment went unanswered. The copy will be updated upon response.

Ratnakar Gutte is the father of Vijay Gutte, who directed the movie The Accidental Prime Minister.

In August last year, Vijay Gutte was arrested for an alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud of over Rs 34 crore.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.