you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED brings back Rs 1,350-crore worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi firms from HK

Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an over $2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai.

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said. Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities "controlled" by Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms.

Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an over $2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai.

The valuables include polished diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery, and is worth Rs 1,350 crore.

The ED completed "all legal formalities" with authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables, the agency said.

These will formally seized under the PMLA now, it said.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:02 pm

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

