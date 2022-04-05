English
    ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's assets in connection with alleged land scam

    The properties that have been provisionally attached include eight land parcels in Maharashtra's Alibaug and a flat in state capital Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
    Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (File image: PTI)

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with a land "scam", the agency officials were reported as saying on April 5.

    The properties that have been provisionally attached include eight land parcels in Maharashtra's Alibaug and a flat in state capital Mumbai, the officials told news agency PTI.

    The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), over the "Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case", they were reported as saying.

    The alleged scam relates to the re-development of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai. On February 4, the agency had arrested Pravin Raut, a former director of a company called Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, in connection with the case.

    Following his arrest, the ED had claimed before a special PMLA court that he made payments to a "politically exposed person" and is "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential people.

    In a separate development, the ED had on March 22 attached properties linked to Madhav Patankar, the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The action, the agency had said, was taken in connection with a money laundering case involving a company named Pushpak Bullion.

    Last year, the federal probing body had also questioned Varsha Raut, the wife of Sanjay Raut, over another alleged money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank case.

    Sanjay Raut, who is considered as one of the architects of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, had written to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in February claiming that the ED was systematically targeting Sena leaders after the party decided to sever ties with the Centre-ruling BJP.
    Tags: #Enforcement Directorate #PMLA #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 03:18 pm
