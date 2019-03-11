App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED attaches Rs 8.4-cr assets of choppers scam-accused Gautam Khaitan in black money case

It said Khaitan 'held beneficial interest, ownership in foreign assets/company/accounts and had failed to disclose these in his return of income filed before the I-T authorities.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Assets worth Rs 8.46 crore of Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers scam case, have been attached by the ED as part of a second criminal probe against him for allegedly possessing undisclosed foreign accounts, the agency said Monday. Properties of Khaitan located in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

Khaitan has been out on bail in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh criminal case under PMLA against him and arrested him on January 25. The latest case was filed by the agency taking cognisance of an Income Tax Department case under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Act.

He is in judicial custody in this case.

It said Khaitan "held beneficial interest, ownership in foreign assets/company/accounts and had failed to disclose these in his return of income filed before the I-T authorities."

related news

"It was also revealed during investigation that he had been found laundering money in various personal and company bank accounts in Singapore and Mauritius and that he willfully did not disclose the relevant information related to the foreign bank accounts and companies which are beneficially owned by him," the agency said.

It said probe revealed that Khaitan "maintained six foreign bank accounts in his name, in the name of companies owned by him through hundred per cent shareholding and in joint name with his father and wife in three banks namely Barclays Bank, Singapore Bank and UBS Bank".

"On the analysis of these foreign bank accounts, it was revealed that he (Khaitan) received huge amounts in foreign currencies. Documents from foreign banks through Letter of Requests (judicial requests) were received from Singapore and Mauritius.

"These documents revealed that in order to receive huge amount of beneficial interests, Khaitan in furtherance of criminal conspiracy structured, laundered and layered the proceeds of crime or the black money by concealing and routing the same through his foreign bank accounts of different entities," it said.

The ED alleged Khaitan is "involved in laundering the proceeds of crime for clients across the globe under the guise of providing legal consultancy".

For this, it said, Khaitan "has been compensated and the said money has been siphoned off by the accused in his offshore bank accounts".

"Gautam Khaitan is a habitual offender and there are other pending cases of corruption and money laundering against him," it said referring to the VVIP choppers PMLA case.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #Gautam Khaitan #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

No one Can Interfare in Sabarimala Issue, it Will be Discussed in Poll ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.