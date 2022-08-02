English
    ED attaches Rs 3.35-crore assets of former Bengaluru corporator in money laundering case

    According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), G C Gowramma, a former corporator from Bengaluru's Azad Nagar ward, had assets worth Rs 3.35 crore that had been attached as part of a money laundering investigation.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Assets worth Rs 3.35 crore of G C Gowramma, a former corporator from an Azad Nagar ward in Bengaluru, have been attached under the anti-money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Tuesday. The properties attached include agricultural land, residential plots as well as commercial sites, the central agency said in a statement.

    The money laundering complaint against Gowramma and her husband, C Govindaraju, stems from a chargesheet filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police against the couple in a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Gowramma was a corporator from ward no. 141 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Azad Nagar.

    The former corporator "misused her official position and generated proceeds of crime in collusion with her husband and laundered them by crediting the same to their bank accounts in cash as well as by acquiring various immovable properties", the statement said. "Gowramma and her husband C Govindaraju were alleged to have acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore during the check period from 2010-11 to 2012-13 (financial years)," it said.

     
