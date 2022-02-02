MARKET NEWS

    ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case

    Anitha R Radhakrishnan is the minister for fisheries, fishermen welfare and animal husbandry. He has earlier been the minister for housing and urban development.

    PTI
    February 02, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 6.5 crore of Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan as part of a money laundering probe against him linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case.

    It said a provisional order for attachment of 18 immovable properties, including 160 acres of land and residential properties worth Rs 1 crore (purchase value), "acquired by Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the check period 14.5.2001 to 31.3.2006 in the name of his family members" has been issued.

    Radhakrishnan is the minister for fisheries, fishermen welfare and animal husbandry. He has earlier been the minister for housing and urban development.

    The federal agency said in a statement that the action has been taken against the minister under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    "The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Thoothukudi detachment, against Anitha R Radhakrishnan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2 crore," the agency said.

    "The guideline value of the attached properties is around Rs 6.5 crore," the ED said.

    The minister won the assembly seat of Tiruchendur on a DMK ticket last year.
    PTI
    Tags: #Enforcement Directorate #money laundering #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:45 pm
