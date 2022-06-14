ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin National Herald case probe for third day tomorrow

File image of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate has asked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the investigation in the National Herald case for a third consecutive day on June 15, reports said.

The development comes shortly after Gandhi walked out of the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, after being called for questioning for second day in a row earlier today.

Gandhi, along with his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi, were issued summons earlier this month by the probing agency for questioning in connection to an alleged act of money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The senior Gandhi, however, could not appear before the ED as she got infected with COVID-19 and is currently admitted at Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital. The agency has asked her to appear on June 23. Her son has been questioned by probing officials over the past two days for more than 10 hours.

While agency sources told news agency PTI that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders claimed that the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

The investigating officer of the case, an assistant director-rank ED officer, is expected to continue the questioning related to the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) - the entity which runs the publication - and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald.

This is the first time that any member of the Congress's first family is being questioned in a criminal case. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra was questioned by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Rajasthan a few years ago.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies.

Putting across its version, the party has said AJL, which was established in 1937, faced huge debts and the Congress, from 2002 to 2011, gave Rs 90 crore to the National Herald newspaper to pay the salaries of the journalists and staffers who worked there.

The ED had, earlier, questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in April as part of its probe.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the share-holding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.

The ED recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income-Tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

Swamy had accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea, seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

The Gandhis had secured separate bails from the court in 2015 after they furnished personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and one surety.

They, however, had contended in the high court that Swamy's plea was "misconceived and premature".

The other accused in the case filed by Swamy are the Gandhis' close aides Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

With PTI inputs