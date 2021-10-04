MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

ED arrests Unitech promoter’s wife, father in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate had informed a local court back in April 2021 that Preeti Chandra was “involved in laundering and layering of funds deposited by home buyers” with Unitech.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
Unitech's Sanjay Chandra (REUTERS)

Unitech's Sanjay Chandra (REUTERS)

Enforcement Directorate on October 4 arrested Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra’s wife Preeti Chandra and his father Ramesh Chandra in connection with an alleged money laundering case, reported NDTV.

According to an Economic Times report, the Enforcement Directorate had informed a local court back in April 2021 that Preeti Chandra was “involved in laundering and layering of funds deposited by home buyers” with Unitech. The agency had said that a sizeable amount was diverted from the real estate company and its subsidiaries to her personal account.

Sanjay Chandra himself is currently serving a sentence in a money laundering case.

A criminal case against Unitech Group and its promoters was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and concerns allegations that Sanjay and Ajay Chandra illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and Cayman Island. The ED had raided more than 30 premises in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recently as part of its probe into the case.

The probe agency has already attached 12 land pieces worth Rs 152.48 crore having a total area of 48.56 acres situated in Gurgaon, Haryana owned by the Chandra family of Unitech Group through proxy/benami entities.

Close

Related stories

Sanjay Chandra, his brother, and father have also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged bank fraud of Rs 198 crore in Canara Bank in December 2020. The company is facing multiple probes by several agencies including Delhi Police, CBI, and the ED. Chandra's alleged role had also figured in the 2G Spectrum scam but he was acquitted by the trial court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Enforcement Directorate (ED) #money laundering #Unitech
first published: Oct 4, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.