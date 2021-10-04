ED arrests Unitech promoter’s wife, father in money laundering case

Unitech's Sanjay Chandra (REUTERS)

Enforcement Directorate on October 4 arrested Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra’s wife Preeti Chandra and his father Ramesh Chandra in connection with an alleged money laundering case, reported NDTV.

According to an Economic Times report, the Enforcement Directorate had informed a local court back in April 2021 that Preeti Chandra was “involved in laundering and layering of funds deposited by home buyers” with Unitech. The agency had said that a sizeable amount was diverted from the real estate company and its subsidiaries to her personal account.

Sanjay Chandra himself is currently serving a sentence in a money laundering case.

A criminal case against Unitech Group and its promoters was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and concerns allegations that Sanjay and Ajay Chandra illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and Cayman Island. The ED had raided more than 30 premises in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recently as part of its probe into the case.

The probe agency has already attached 12 land pieces worth Rs 152.48 crore having a total area of 48.56 acres situated in Gurgaon, Haryana owned by the Chandra family of Unitech Group through proxy/benami entities.

Sanjay Chandra, his brother, and father have also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged bank fraud of Rs 198 crore in Canara Bank in December 2020. The company is facing multiple probes by several agencies including Delhi Police, CBI, and the ED. Chandra's alleged role had also figured in the 2G Spectrum scam but he was acquitted by the trial court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details