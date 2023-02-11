 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

PTI
Feb 11, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said Saturday.

Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week.