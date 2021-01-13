MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

ED arrests former TMC MP KD Singh in money laundering case

Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to official sources.

PTI
January 13, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP KD Singh in a money laundering case, official sources said on January 13. They said Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Singh is stated to be not involved in the party affairs for quite some time.

The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September, 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Jan 13, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.