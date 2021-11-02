MARKET NEWS

ED arrests ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money-laundering case

Anil Deshmukh appeared before the agency after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash ED summonses against him. He had skipped at least five ED notices.

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
Anil Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Image: ANI)

Anil Deshmukh, former Home Minister of Maharashtra, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on the night of November 1 after over 12 hours of questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Before reaching the ED's office, Deshmukh had claimed that a "false narrative" was being created by vested interests that he was avoiding appearing before the probe agency.

The politician arrived at the ED office in the Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 11:40 am, accompanied by his lawyer and his associates.

The former home minister will oppose ED's request for remand on November 2, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Deshmukh appeared before the agency after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash ED summonses against him. He had skipped at least five ED notices.

The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The federal probe agency recorded the statement of the NCP leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

 

The ED case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh.

The first summons to Deshmukh, his wife and son Hrishikesh came soon after the ED raided their premises in Mumbai and Nagpur in June.

It subsequently arrested two of his aides in this case, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45).

The ED also had attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore that were stated to be "beneficially owned" by Deshmukh.

It claimed the probe found that "Deshmukh, while acting as home minister of Maharashtra, with dishonest intention has received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.70 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners, through (suspended) Sachin Waze, then the assistant police inspector of Mumbai Police."
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Maharashtra
first published: Nov 2, 2021 08:13 am

