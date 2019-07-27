App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

ED arrests businessman Sana Satish Babu in Moin Qureshi PMLA case

The ED had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Qureshi in 2017 for alleged corruption in connivance with government officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED has arrested Sana Satish Babu, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in connection with its money-laundering probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureahi and others, officials said on July 27.

They said Babu was arrested late on July 26 night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency was expected to produce the accused before a special court here on July 27 for seeking further custody, the officials added.

It was Babu, on whose complaint the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR on charges of corruption against its former special director Rakesh Asthana during the infamous fight between the number one man in the agency -- the then CBI director Alok Verma -- and the number two, Asthana.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Qureshi in 2017 for alleged corruption in connivance with government officials.

Former CBI director A P Singh is also being probed in this case by the ED.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 10:24 am

tags #ED #India #Moin Qureshi PMLA case

