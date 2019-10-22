App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED arrests alleged aide of Iqbal Mirchi

They said Merchant was arrested under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The ED has arrested Humayun Merchant, stated to be aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

He will be produced before a special court here for further custody, they said.

He will be produced before a special court here for further custody, they said.

Close

Merchant is stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate with regard to alleged illegal real estate deals of Mirchi and his family.

The central agency has arrested two other people in this case early this month.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel has also been grilled by it in the case last week.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Iqbal Mirchi

