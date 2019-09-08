East Central Railway earns Rs 1,588 crore in Aug, emerges top revenue zone

The zone, headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, has earned Rs 1,588.74 crore in August.
The East Central Railway (ECR) has emerged as the top gross earning zone of the Indian Railways in August, an official said.
The zone, headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, has earned Rs 1,588.74 crore in August, he said.
"As per figures published by Directorate of Statistics and Economics, Railway Board, ECR has ranked first in the country in terms of gross earnings with Rs 1,588.74 crore revenues in August," ECR CPRO Rajesh Kumar said in a release.
Of the Rs 1588.74 crore earnings, the zone received Rs 1331.93 crore from freight, Rs 237.26 crore from passenger traffic and Rs 19.55 crore from miscellaneous sources, he said.Kumar said ECR is followed by South East Central Railway with Rs 1,522.32 crore and East Coast Railway with Rs 1517.74 crore earnings in August.