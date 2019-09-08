App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

East Central Railway earns Rs 1,588 crore in Aug, emerges top revenue zone

The zone, headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, has earned Rs 1,588.74 crore in August.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The East Central Railway (ECR) has emerged as the top gross earning zone of the Indian Railways in August, an official said.

The zone, headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, has earned Rs 1,588.74 crore in August, he said.

"As per figures published by Directorate of Statistics and Economics, Railway Board, ECR has ranked first in the country in terms of gross earnings with Rs 1,588.74 crore revenues in August," ECR CPRO Rajesh Kumar said in a release.

Close

Of the Rs 1588.74 crore earnings, the zone received Rs 1331.93 crore from freight, Rs 237.26 crore from passenger traffic and Rs 19.55 crore from miscellaneous sources, he said.

Kumar said ECR is followed by South East Central Railway with Rs 1,522.32 crore and East Coast Railway with Rs 1517.74 crore earnings in August.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 8, 2019 10:03 am

tags #railways

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.