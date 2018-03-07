App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 07, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economy bottomed out, on the rise again: Niti Aayog

The country's economy, which had witnessed slow growth due to decline in private investment and other factors, is on the rise again, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said here today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's economy, which had witnessed slow growth due to decline in private investment and other factors, is on the rise again, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said here today.

"The good news is that this has all started changing. Investment cycle has turned. The third quarter results numbers are very good. That was the bottoming out of our economy. The economy is on the rise again," he said, speaking at a conference at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

According to Kumar, the students should think themselves as being "creators" and not just as job seekers.

Observing that self-employment has generally been seen in the country as a residual category, Kumar said the self-employed youth, in the coming days, would be highly qualified and adept at latest technologies.

related news

"They will be using Internet of things (IoT) to deliver to the society what the society needs at a rapidly changing pace," he said.

Employment should get due attention and that job creation would contribute to GDP growth as well, he said.

The Niti Aayog vice chairman informed that employment data would soon be generated quarterly and first such data would be out in November this year.

"The practise has been to generate employment data every five years," he said, adding, "The Niti Aayog would also like to generate 'payroll data' based on inputs from employers on their plans vis-a-vis recruitment, which would help in good policy making."

According to Kumar, the jobs created by "new employers" in the country like taxi companies and financial institutions should also be taken taken into consideration in employment data.

tags #Economy

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC