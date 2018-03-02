App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Economy at revival threshold:India Inc on Q3 GDP

Cheering the five-quarter high 7.2 percent GDP growth in the October-December period, India Inc today said the economy is on the cusp of a sustained rebound and expressed hope that it will gather a good pace in the next fiscal beginning April.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cheering the five-quarter high 7.2 percent GDP growth in the October-December period, India Inc today said the economy is on the cusp of a sustained rebound and expressed hope that it will gather a good pace in the next fiscal beginning April.

The country's economy is expected to grow at 6.6 percent in the current fiscal ending March 31, as per the second advanced estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), compared to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17. The earlier estimate was 6.5 percent.

“The significant improvement in GDP growth, which has accelerated to a robust 7.2 per cent in the third quarter as against 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter is noteworthy and strengthens the perception that the Indian economy is at the threshold of a sustained rebound in growth," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Assocham said the third quarter GDP numbers paint a "pretty good macro picture" for Indian economy. The 7.2 percent growth in GDP for Q3 also highlights an improvement in investment, manufacturing and construction thereby giving hope for a good pace of economic growth in the next fiscal, as the stage is now set in 2017-18.

related news

“However, the gross value addition (GVA), which is net of taxes, is not as good as GDP, underscoring the fact much more needs to be done in terms of sustainable growth," Assocham Secretary General DS Rawat said.

PHD Chamber of Commerce President Anil Khaitan said the GDP growth at 7.2 percent in Q3 of 2017-18 is inspiring and strong signs of economic revival are visible. The growth for the second quarter (July-September) has been revised upwards to 6.5 percent, from 6.3 percent estimated earlier by the CSO. The previous high was recorded at 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2016-17.

tags #Economy

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC