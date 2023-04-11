Economist Roubini sees India emerging as a major investment destination

India is certainly a positive emerging market, notes economist Nouriel Rubini.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, the chief economist for Atlas Capital Team and Professor Emeritus at the New York University's School of Business said that while India's fiscal policy “could be better, it is okay”.

“India’s potential growth runs 7 percent, maybe even higher with economic reforms,” says Dr Roubini. He feels that India is going to be a rising power in the next few years and decades with additional reforms, making it and a few other emerging markets a good place to invest for fixed-income as well as equity markets.

De-dollarisation has been a talking point particularly after the sanctions against china. It refers to reducing the dollar's dominance in global markets and substitute it as the primary currency used for trading oil and other commodities.

Dr Roubini said that most countries that form a rival cluster to counter the United States have been aiming to build an alternative economic, monetary and global reserve currency system. "These allies are going to move in the direction of proposing the RMB as an alternative system to the US dollar," he said. "We are going to move from a unipolar to a bipolar currency global reserve currency system." Despite the possible emergence of the alternate currency system, Dr Roubini feels that India may stay closer to the western system of currency rather than being closer to the RMB, given India and China are strategic rivals. "It is now that India may need oil, energy, food and fertilisers from Russia but the dependency can change over time."

Moneycontrol News