Economist Roubini sees India emerging as a major investment destination

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Renowned Economist Dr Nouriel Roubini (file image)

India is certainly a positive emerging market, notes economist Nouriel Rubini.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, the chief economist for Atlas Capital Team and Professor Emeritus at the New York University's School of Business said that while India's fiscal policy “could be better, it is okay”.

“India’s potential growth runs 7 percent, maybe even higher with economic reforms,” says Dr Roubini. He feels that India is going to be a rising power in the next few years and decades with additional reforms, making it and a few other emerging markets a good place to invest for fixed-income as well as equity markets.

