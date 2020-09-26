Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia passes away at 74

Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia, who was the chairperson of the think-tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations for more than 15 years, passed away after a 10-month battle with brain cancer on September 26. She was 74.

Ahluwalia, who did her Master of Arts (MA) from the Delhi School of Economics and obtained a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 for her services in the field of education and literature.

At ICRIER, Ahluwalia's research focused on urbanisation and the challenges that it posed in India. She was also the author of a number of books, including Transforming Our Cities: Postcards of Change and, most recently, a memoir titled Breaking Through.

Ahluwalia was married to Montek Singh Ahluwalia, a former deputy chairperson of the Planning Commission.