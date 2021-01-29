MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Economic Survey 2021 calls for 'more active, counter-cyclical fiscal policy'

The Survey endeavours to provide the intellectual anchor for the government to be more relaxed about debt and fiscal spending during a growth slowdown or an economic crisis.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Budget 2021 | Representative image: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2021 | Representative image: Moneycontrol.com

The Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29, called for a "more active, counter-cyclical fiscal policy".

"While acknowledging the counterargument from critics that governments may have a natural proclivity to spend, the Survey endeavours to provide the intellectual anchor for the government to be more relaxed about debt and fiscal spending during a growth slowdown or an economic crisis," the survey said.

"Thus, the Survey's call for a more active, counter-cyclical fiscal policy is not a call for fiscal irresponsibility," the survey added

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economic Survey 2021 #Economy #India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.