App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economic offenders will be brought back: Rajnath Singh

"All those who have fled with the country's money will have to come back. All of their wealth will be seized... an ordinance for the same has been drafted," Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that all economic offenders who have fled the country will be brought back.

"All those who have fled with the country's money will have to come back. All of their wealth will be seized... an ordinance for the same has been drafted," he said.

"Nationalisation of banks was brought by late prime minister Indira Gandhi. I think more than nationalisation, it should be simplification of banks," he said at the centenary year celebrations of Northern Railway Multi-State Cooperative Bank Limited.

The Union minister termed transaction in banks as the lubricant of economy which keeps it moving.

He also termed the Indian Railways as the lifeline of the country.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of the programme, he said the Congress is bereft of any issue in the interest of the people and is, therefore, raising insignificant issues.

To a question on Congress' protest outside CBI offices, he said, "The matter on which the Congress is protesting is under inquiry. They should at least wait for the inquiry report. The matter is with the Supreme Court."

"Congress leaders have never come on the streets over any issue connected with people's welfare," he added.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 08:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.