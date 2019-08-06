Eco-friendly fashion: India's sustainable apparel market is finding more takers

Earlier this year, major players like TCNS Clothing, Zara, Levi’s and H&M announced their gradual shift to ethical fashion trends.

“We strongly believe that brands today have a great role to play in contributing towards a sustainable future. Our association with Livaeco is one such step where we have tried to convert goals to sustainable results. The Yolo Dress tailored in partnership with Livaeco is the perfect style statement this season balancing sustainability and fashion,” said Mr Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing, according to The Ocean News Point.

Small scale retail labels like Akira Ming, Doodlage and YarnGlory have entered the market to manufacture garments the organic way.

These brands create designs where the manufacturing process uses less energy, natural colours are used for dyeing clothes and they maintain a recycling unit in their supply chain.