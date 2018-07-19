ECL Finance to raise up to Rs 2K cr via public issue of bonds

ECL Finance (ECLF) today said it will raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through a pubic issue of bonds. The NBFC arm of Edelweiss Financial Services will go for "the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, aggregating to Rs 5,000 million, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 15,000 million aggregating to a total of Rs 20,000 million", the parent firm said in a release.

The NCDs will offer interest rate of 9.45 percent per annum for 36-month tenure; 9.65 percent for 60 months and 9.85 percent for 10 years.

Besides, there will be a floating rate option linked to the overnight Mumbai Inter-Bank Offer Rate (MIBOR) under which subscribers can earn the average annualised overnight MIBOR plus 2.5 percent per annum for 3 years, Edelweiss said.

"The funds raised through this issue will be used for onward lending purposes, for refinancing the existing borrowing and general corporate purposes," it added.

Edelweiss said the instruments are considered to have high degree of safety for timely servicing of financial obligations and carry very low credit risk given the CRISIL AA/stable and ICRA AA (stable) ratings.

ECLF had reported a net profit of Rs 462 crore and total income of Rs 3,060 crore in fiscal ended March 2018.

Axis Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services are the lead managers for the issue which opens on July 24, and closes on August 16, with an option of early closure.

Edelweiss said the bonds will be listed on BSE and NSE to provide liquidity to investors.

ECLF is primarily engaged in corporate lending, providing finance to industrial enterprises, SMEs and individuals, and investment in other securities.

Edelweiss Financial Services stock was trading 1.65 percent down at Rs 280.85 on BSE.