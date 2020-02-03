App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal after firing incidents at Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh

The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Election Commission on February 2 shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw two incidents of firing at anti-CAA protest sites in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh this week. The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to the MHA," an Election Commission spokesperson said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997), senior most additional DCP (southeast), shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," the spokesperson said.

The commission has directed the Home Ministry and the Delhi Police chief to "immediately" send a panel of three names to it for posting a "suitable officer" as regular deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

"A compliance report with the charge taken over details may be immediately sent to Election Commission by the Chief Secretary," the EC order said.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had visited the Shaheen Bagh area this morning for an assessment.

Biswal's transfer comes after a teenager, on January 30, fired at a group protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, injuring a student.

The attacker was later detained by the police.

Two days later, a gunman opened fire at Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the epicentre of anti-CAA protests and where hundreds have been staging a sit-in for almost two months now.

No one was injured in the firing and the gunman was immediately taken into custody.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

