EC set to postpone poll in Ramgarh constituency following BSP candidate's death

The Election Commission is set to postpone Assembly elections in Alwar's Ramgarh seat following the death of Laxman Singh, a BSP candidate on November 29, sources said.

The sources in the poll panel cited election laws to say that if the candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, elections are postponed.

"This allows the party to find a suitable replacement. The new date is announced keeping in mind the seven day period for filing nominations and 14 days of campaigning," a senior functionary explained.

The BSP is a recognised national party.