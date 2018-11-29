EC set to postpone poll in Ramgarh constituency following BSP candidate's death

The sources in the poll panel cited election laws to say that if the candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, elections are postponed.
The Election Commission is set to postpone Assembly elections in Alwar's Ramgarh seat following the death of Laxman Singh, a BSP candidate on November 29, sources said.

"This allows the party to find a suitable replacement. The new date is announced keeping in mind the seven day period for filing nominations and 14 days of campaigning," a senior functionary explained.
