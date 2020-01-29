App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC says several instances of undesirable public utterances, issues general advisory reminding parties of model code

The 'general advisory' issued by the poll panel also said criticism of other parties or their work based on unverified allegations should be avoided.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Citing "several instances of undesirable public utterances" by political leaders during Delhi assembly election campaign, the Election Commission on January 29 reminded parties of various provisions of the model code, including the one which bars politicians from indulging in activities that can create mutual hatred.

The 'general advisory' issued by the poll panel also said criticism of other parties or their work based on unverified allegations should be avoided.

It said religious places such as temples, mosques, churches or gurudwaras should not be used for propaganda by political parties and their candidates.

Close

Any action or deed that can be construed as being repugnant to the dignity of women should be avoided by parties and candidates.

related news

The advisory comes against the backdrop of controversial remarks by Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Pravesh Verma during campaigning. While EC has ordered that the two be removed from the list of BJP's star campaigners list, they have also been issued show cause notices for their comments.

The EC had last week barred BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaignng for 48 hours for his inflammatory tweets.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 05:18 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Election Commission #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.