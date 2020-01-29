EC says several instances of undesirable public utterances, issues general advisory reminding parties of model code

The 'general advisory' issued by the poll panel also said criticism of other parties or their work based on unverified allegations should be avoided.
Citing "several instances of undesirable public utterances" by political leaders during Delhi assembly election campaign, the Election Commission on January 29 reminded parties of various provisions of the model code, including the one which bars politicians from indulging in activities that can create mutual hatred.
The 'general advisory' issued by the poll panel also said criticism of other parties or their work based on unverified allegations should be avoided.
It said religious places such as temples, mosques, churches or gurudwaras should not be used for propaganda by political parties and their candidates.
Any action or deed that can be construed as being repugnant to the dignity of women should be avoided by parties and candidates.
The advisory comes against the backdrop of controversial remarks by Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Pravesh Verma during campaigning. While EC has ordered that the two be removed from the list of BJP's star campaigners list, they have also been issued show cause notices for their comments.The EC had last week barred BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaignng for 48 hours for his inflammatory tweets.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.