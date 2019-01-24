App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC rules out return of paper ballots, says no reason to junk EVMs

Arora added that the poll panel will not tolerate any discrepancies and claimed that it had never tolerated it, even if the instance were small or few

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said on January 24 that India would not return to paper ballots.

Arora said political parties are the biggest stakeholders, but the Election Commission (EC) will not be bullied or intimidated into introducing ballot papers.

The poll panel chief added that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being used in India for more than 20 years and that voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) was also introduced.

“It is very unfortunate. We have had different results in various elections since 2014. If result is x then EVMs are fine, if not then EVMs are faulty. EVMs are not a football,” Arora was quoted as saying by News18.

Arora added that the poll panel will not tolerate any discrepancies and claimed that it had never tolerated it, even if the instance were small or few.

The CEC’s reaction comes days after a US-based cyber expert claimed that EVMs were being compromised and that those used in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.

Syed Shuja, a US-based cyber expert, had claimed on January 21 that he worked with the Electronic Corporation of India and was part of the team which designed EVMs being used by the EC.

Levelling serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, Shuja addressed a press conference in London via video conferencing and demonstrated hacking of the EVM.

However, the poll panel had dismissed Shuja’s remarks, calling it an attempt to create a 'motivated controversy'.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India

