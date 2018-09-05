App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Election Commission relaxes timings for use of loudspeakers during campaign

The poll panel has restored the previously permissible timing for using loudspeakers from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm during election campaigns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission (EC) has reversed its decision to cut timing for using loudspeakers during poll campaigning, according to a report by The Hindu.

EC has restored the previously permissible timing for using loudspeakers from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm during election campaigns.

In an all-party meeting recently, recommendations were made by some political parties requesting the timing of loudspeakers usage for campaigning be extended and issue instructions relaxing the rule on it.

According to the report, the decision was taken after thorough deliberation on the recommendations made by the parties.

related news

“Representatives of nearly all political parties had suggested that the timing be increased. We deliberated on the issue and have decided to revert to the old order. The suggestions by the parties are also being examined,”  the report quotes an official as saying.

However, candidates of political parties will still be required to seek permission from concerned authorities.

The poll panel had earlier cut the permissible time of using speakers and and public address systems by five hours.

In its order, issued around a month ago, EC had instructed that the use of loudspeakers fitted on vehicles on any kind, for electioneering purpose during the entire campaign period -- starting from the date of announcement of the polls to the date of result declaration -- should be permitted for 11 hours.

Following the order, timings for loudspeaker use were restricted from 8.00 am to 7.00 pm.

Four states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan -- will head for assembly polls later this year.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Election Commission #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.