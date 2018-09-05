Election Commission relaxes timings for use of loudspeakers during campaign

The Election Commission (EC) has reversed its decision to cut timing for using loudspeakers during poll campaigning, according to a report by The Hindu.

EC has restored the previously permissible timing for using loudspeakers from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm during election campaigns.

In an all-party meeting recently, recommendations were made by some political parties requesting the timing of loudspeakers usage for campaigning be extended and issue instructions relaxing the rule on it.

According to the report, the decision was taken after thorough deliberation on the recommendations made by the parties.

“Representatives of nearly all political parties had suggested that the timing be increased. We deliberated on the issue and have decided to revert to the old order. The suggestions by the parties are also being examined,” the report quotes an official as saying.

However, candidates of political parties will still be required to seek permission from concerned authorities.

The poll panel had earlier cut the permissible time of using speakers and and public address systems by five hours.

In its order, issued around a month ago, EC had instructed that the use of loudspeakers fitted on vehicles on any kind, for electioneering purpose during the entire campaign period -- starting from the date of announcement of the polls to the date of result declaration -- should be permitted for 11 hours.

Following the order, timings for loudspeaker use were restricted from 8.00 am to 7.00 pm.

Four states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan -- will head for assembly polls later this year.