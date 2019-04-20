App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC notice to Navjot Sidhu for warning muslims about division of votes

The EC said prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code of conduct, election law and a Supreme Court direction asking politicians not to mix religion with political discourse while electioneering.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission on April 20 issued a showcause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks in which he allegedly warned the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar.

The EC said prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code of conduct, election law and a Supreme Court direction asking politicians not to mix religion with political discourse while electioneering.

The Punjab minister has been asked to respond within 24 hours, failing which the EC will take a decision without further reference to him.

The poll panel pointed out that an FIR has already been lodged against him in Bihar's Kathiar under some sections of the penal code and section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

related news

Section 123 (3) bars promotion of, or attempt to promote, feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language, by a candidate or his agent or any other person.

Addressing an election rally in Katihar on April 16, the cricketer-turned-politician had stoked a controversy as he urged Muslim voters of a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar with a sizeable population of the minority community to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The comments by former test cricketer came at a rally in Katihar, where he was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Tariq Anwar.

"Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP," Sidhu had said on Monday at a rally held at Barasol, in the Balrampur assembly segment under the Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 10:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #General Elections 2019 #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer domin ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

TMC Writes to EC Against Special Observer for 'Acting in Partisan Mann ...

Muslim-Yadav Factor Set to Define Electoral Battle in Phase 3 in Weste ...

Days After Jet Airways Suspends Operations, Employees Reach Out to Aru ...

Don’t Support Pragya’s Comments on Karkare But Support Her Candida ...

Now, Pragya Thakur Seeks Apology from Those Who 'Tortured Her in Jail ...

This Slogan is Trending, 'Acche Din' is Gone, Says Rahul Gandhi as Chh ...

Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Moves SC For Relief in Defamation Case ...

Afghan Communications Ministry Attacked in Central Kabul, Seven Killed

WATCH | Russell's Batting Position Should be Decided According to Game ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Seven killed in suicide blast in Afghanistan's Kabul; explosion comes ...

Premier League: Manchester City avenge Champions League loss to Spurs ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.