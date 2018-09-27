EC mulls automatic imposition of poll code following dissolution of state assemblies

The Election Commission of India (EC) is considering passing an order soon that will ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is triggered as soon as a state Assembly is dissolved prematurely, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The implementation of a model code bars governments from taking policy decisions, which have the potential of influencing voters.

Usually, the code of conduct is triggered when the EC announces the schedule for elections as the term of any Assembly, or Parliament in the case of the central government, nears completion.

This practice is based on an agreement between the poll panel and the Centre reached in 2001.

If the proposed order is passed, the code would be implemented immediately upon dissolution of the Assembly, the report says.

A letter regarding the decision will be sent to chief secretaries of states once a final view is taken.

"It has been internally discussed within the Election Commission, and there is unanimity of views,” a person aware of the development told the newspaper.

The discussion is taking place soon after the dissolution of the Telangana Assembly on September 6, amid reports that K Chandrasekar Rao has been seen at launches.

As per convention, Governor ESL Narasimhan asked Rao and the Council of Ministers to continue as a caretaker government.

The report adds that a separate letter may be sent by the EC to the Chief Secretary of Telangana directing him to refrain from taking policy decisions.

“If the state goes to the court and challenges this, the Commission will take the matter to its logical conclusion,” the person added.

The 2001 agreement between the Centre and the EC, however, imposes a condition that the election announcement by the poll panel cannot be more than three weeks before the date of notification of polls.

Under the agreement, it was also decided that inauguration of any new projects will be done by civil servants so that the code of conduct does not hinder public interest.