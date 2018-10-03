EC moves to secure database, networks against cyber-meddling ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission (EC) has initiated a drive to protect the voter registration database and its office networks from unauthorised influence ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The move comes amid concerns of cyber-meddling in elections abroad.

The commission is planning to recognise elections as a ‘critical information’ under the IT Act, 2000, the report suggests.

The poll panel is also appointing a chief information security officer at the central level, a cyber-security nodal officer in every state and third-party security audit of all poll-related applications and websites, the report said.

Even as EC remains confident that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail Machines (VVPATs) cannot be hacked as the units are not connected to any network, it is concerned about electoral roll management, result dissemination, growing dependence on digital technology and use of the internet for voter registration, the report said.

The panel has taken several steps to strengthen and secure its operations against cyber threats.

In March, EC had launched a 'Cyber Security Regulations' (CSR) guide for its officers’ online behaviour. Under the new rules, electoral roll information can be provided to political parties and the public only in a non-editable format to curb the possibility of manipulation, the report suggests.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the commission has asked all states and union territories to publish electoral rolls only in image PDF and CAPTCHA formats to ensure that no one can access the electoral data, except in read only files. The image PDF format blocks the search option in the electoral rolls, while CAPTCHA blocks readers from extract and downloading the data.

The guide also prohibits use of personal devices such as smartphones and personal email ids for communication of protected information.

Since June, EC has held workshops to help train officers in cyber hygiene.

The report suggests that the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan and have initiated security audit of their websites.