App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC gives clean chit to Rahul Gandhi over MP poll speech against Amit Shah

Gandhi made the purported remark during an election rally in Sihore district of Madhya Pradesh on April 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission has held that Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not violate the model code of conduct during an election speech in Madhya Pradesh where he called his BJP counterpart Amit Shah a "murder-accused".

Giving a clean chit to Gandhi, EC officials said the "complaint was examined in detail and after examination of the complete transcript of speech sent by the district electoral officer of Jabalpur, the Commission is of the considered view that no violation of the model code of conduct is made out."

Gandhi made the purported remark during an election rally in Sihore district of Madhya Pradesh on April 23.

Attacking the BJP president, Gandhi reportedly said, "Murder accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai! (Wow, what a glory!)"

related news

The BJP had complained to the EC about the comment.

The remark had prompted a strong rebuttal from Shah, who questioned the opposition leader's "legal knowledge" and said the "fake" charge was dismissed as "politically motivated" by the court long ago.

"Let me tell you the gist of the order. I was slapped with a fake case and the court has already passed its order that it was a politically motivated allegation and was without any evidence. I don't want to make any comment on the legal knowledge of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In 2014, a special court discharged Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati encounter killing cases, holding there existed "no case" against him and that he had been implicated for "political reasons".
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Congress #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton ...

Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Shraddha Kapoor nails a perfect handstand despite Varun Dhawan’s att ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikra ...

India's Most Wanted trailer review: Arjun Kapoor's Prabhat is intense ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor opens up about his battle with Cancer

CBSE Class 12 results: Smriti Irani is a gloating mom as her son score ...

E-Buzz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Booked

Bangladesh Orders Mass Evacuation in 19 Coastal Districts as Cyclone F ...

KCR Govt Asks TSTS to Engage Second Agency to Re-evaluate Inter Result ...

Election Epicentre Delhi

'Chaiwala Has Gone Back on His Promises': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At P ...

Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biop ...

'I Was in The Army, I Know The Truth' : Rajyavardhan Rathore on Cong's ...

WATCH | Need to Better Performances Before Thinking of Results: Hesson

EC Gives Clean Chit to Rahul Gandhi on 'Amit Shah Murder Accused' Rema ...

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE

103 trains cancelled, 4 diverted due to cyclone Fani

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,700; IT, FM ...

Sensex to hit 42,000 by end of 2019, says BNP Paribas

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Gold to retain glitter; demand to go up in H2, says World Gold Council ...

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Masood Azhar now a marked man: Pakistan must realise its all-weather f ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Champions League: Lionel Messi elevates Barcelona with typical masterc ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixe ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.