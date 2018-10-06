App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC delayed press meet for announcing poll dates for Narendra Modi's speech: Congress

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce Saturday afternoon the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress Saturday said it seems that the EC delayed its scheduled press conference to announce poll dates for four states on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a public rally in Rajasthan.

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce Saturday afternoon the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The EC was supposed to hold a press conference at 12.30 pm to announce polls in four states. But, it was postponed to 3 pm."

The apparent reason could be to "facilitate Modi to deliver his speech at a rally at 1 pm in Rajasthan", he said at the India Today East Conclave here.

Surjewala said the people are under attack by their own government and the economy was in doldrums with the rupee sliding every day.

On who will be the prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said "the people will decide".

"But, it will be a people's government and not be at war with the people," the Congress leader said.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 01:31 pm

tags #Congress #Election Commission #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.