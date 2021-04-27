EC bans victory processions during and after vote counting on May 2

Supporters of the West Bengal Chief Minister an Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee attend an election campaign rally ahead of the fourth phase of the assembly election, amid the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata on April 7, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states that will be declared on May 2.

EC has said that a detailed order will be released soon.

India has reported a massive rise in COVID-19 infections. The second COVID-19 wave has also triggered a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines.

The order comes a day after Madras High Court lashed out at the Election Commission over the conduct of assembly polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S Ramamoorthy termed the poll authority as most irresponsible while hearing a public interest writ seeking directions to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking steps to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably," the Chief Justice had said.

Tamil Nadu along with Kerala and Puducherry voted for a new assembly on April 6, which was also the day the third and final phase of voting was held in Assam.

The seventh phase of voting for the West Bengal assembly is being held on April 26, with the final round planned for April 29. Votes in these states will be counted on May 2.

