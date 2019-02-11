App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC asks Delhi Police to investigate 'misleading' calls over electoral rolls

On February 9, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had cautioned people about such calls claiming deletion of their names from electoral rolls.

The Election Commission on February 10 asked the Delhi Police to take "necessary action" against people making "misleading" phone calls to people about the city's electoral rolls.

On February 9, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had cautioned people about such calls claiming deletion of their names from electoral rolls.

The poll official had made it clear that no one but the electoral registration officer can add or remove names from electoral rolls.

Now, the CEO has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to investigate the matter to ascertain the correct position.

"...Various written complaints received in this regard are being enclosed herewith. Prima facie, it appears that the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated in order that the factual correctness of the averments made in the aforementioned complaints are ascertained and necessary action under relevant extant laws is taken," the complaint to the police said.

Delhi Police chief spokesperson Madhur Verma said, "We are enquiring the matter and will take appropriate action."

The Delhi CEO's statement on February 9 came a day after a BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

The statement from the poll panel drew sharp reaction from AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said the Election Commission "must not be allowed to become agent of a political party".
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 10:51 am

