App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC approves BJP's 23 applications for electronic media ads, Congress files its first

The model code of conduct is in place since March 10, when the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP has got election commission approval for its 23 requests for putting out advertisements in the electronic media while the Congress submitted its first application Monday, officials said. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to make an application, they said.

The model code of conduct is in place since March 10, when the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. When the MCC is on, political advertisements have to be certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) within 24 hours of submission.

In case the MCMC finds something objectionable in the proposed advertisement, it sends it back to the party and asks them to submit it again with modifications within 24 hours.

The officials said the MCMC approved 23 applications of the BJP for advertisements in electronic media and the party made two fresh requests on Monday.

related news

Any application might contain several cases which may pertain to radio spots, advertisements on social media and television. Some of the applications of the ruling party has had as many as 11 cases, the officials said.

The Congress made its first application to the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi for approval on Monday and its was under consideration, they said.

The MCMC has the job of certifying content and see whether it is fit for being aired in conformity with the guidelines set by the Election Commission Of India.

The Commission has engaged the services of social media company Becil, a public sector undertaking, to monitor social media and create voter awareness through Facebook and Twitter.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 09:43 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IIT-Bombay Holds Condolence Meet For Alumnus Manohar Parrikar

‘Ask Anything But Mandya’: Sumalatha Reveals Congress-JDS’s Open ...

Priyanka Gandhi Should Not be Allowed to Enter Kashi Vishwanath Temple ...

After Karnataka Congress Chief, Kerala Leaders Invite Rahul Gandhi to ...

Singaporean Couple Jailed For Forcing Maid to Eat Vomit, Clean House i ...

Sheila Dikshit Writes to Rahul Gandhi Against Alliance With AAP

Salesman Returns Rs 10 Lakh He Found on Road to its Owner, Gets Reward ...

As Next-Gen Candidates Top AIADMK, DMK Lok Sabha Lists, Politics of Dy ...

Fake News Media Working Overtime to Blame Me For NZ Attack: Donald Tru ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, five injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

RCom pays Rs 550 cr to Ericsson, clears debt; Anil Ambani thanks Mukes ...

One CRPF jawan killed, six injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhatti ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Swiss Open badminton: B Sai Praneeth on path of resurrection after car ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil suppo ...

Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, has she signed t ...

Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family want ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Bharti Singh's soulmate Haarsh Limbachiyaa confesses to riding on his ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.