Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC announces RS polls dates for 6 Tamil Nadu seats

The counting of votes will be undertaken the same day soon after the voting, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission June 25 fixed July 18 for elections to Tamil Nadu's six Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant next month. The poll panel said the notification for the election would be issued on July 1, while fixing July 18 as the day for voting.

The counting of votes will be undertaken the same day soon after the voting, it added.

The terms of six Rajya Sabha members are to end on July 24. The outgoing members include DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha.

The five other outgoing members are D Raja of CPI and R Lakshmanan, K R Arjunan, V Maitreyan and T Rathinavel, all of AIADMK.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #Rajya Sabha #Tamil Nadu

