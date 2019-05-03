EC allows Rahul to respond to show cause by May 7

The Election Commission on May 3 gave an extension till May 7 to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for replying to its notice, which was issued over his remark that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law which permitted tribals to be shot.

Citing his speech made in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh on April 23, the commission on May 1 had issued a showcause notice to Gandhi highlighting a provision of the Model Code of Conduct which bars "unverified" allegations against political opponents.

He was given 48 hours to respond to the notice, with the deadline ending Friday evening. To this Gandhi had sought time till May 7 to reply.

"The commission had issued a notice to Mr Rahul Gandhi on May 1 in light of his impugned statement made while addressing election meeting on April 23 at Shahdol, MP. He was given 48 hours to reply. A request was received today seeking extension till May 7 for filing reply. Commission has accepted the same," the poll panel said.