Eating food prepared by menstruating women will make you an ox in next life, says Bhuj seer

Eating food prepared by menstruating women will make you an ox in your next "avatar" while a menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will be a "kutri (bitch)" in her next life. These are the teachings being preached by Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir, according to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror.

The report attains importance against the background of the Bhuj hostel incident, in which over 60 undergraduate hostel inmates were allegedly forced to undergo a menstruation check by college authorities by removing their undergarments. The incident reportedly took place on February 11.

The Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute, where the incident took place, is run by the followers of the sect.

"You can feel whatever you want but these rules have been outlined in the 'shastras' (spiritual texts)," the swami can be heard saying in a video clip from a long speech that he delivered over a year ago, according to the report.

"Now that I have said this, everyone will think that I am strict, and they (the women) will start crying and saying that they will become dogs. Yes, you will have to (become dogs)," the report has quoted the swami as saying in Gujarati.

Stating that men should learn to cook, ostensibly so that they won't have to eat food cooked by menstruating women, the swami says that a menstruating woman "does not have the sense that she should spend these three days ascetically".

"Each of these points is defined in the shastras. So, be warned. Before you get married, learn how to cook," the swami said.