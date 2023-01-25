 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy Trip Planners Ltd to acquire 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations

Jan 25, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The company signed a share purchase agreement with Glegoo Innovations Pvt Ltd on January 24, 2023, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Online travel service provider, Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Wednesday said it will acquire a 55 per cent stake in Glegoo Innovations Pvt Ltd, an online travel and tours firm, for Rs 3 crore.

The board of the company has considered and approved the acquisition, it added.

Glegoo will add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its business for online tours and travel related services, it added.