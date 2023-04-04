 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Eastern Railway's revenue up 21.17% in FY23

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

In passenger revenue, ER has earned Rs 3,272.67 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 2,130.57 crore in 2021-22.

ER carried 1094.20 million passengers in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, up by 54.29 per cent from 709.319 million carried in the previous fiscal, it said. (Representative Image)

The Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, registering a 21.17 per cent growth over Rs 8,667.12 crore mop-up in the previous fiscal.

In passenger revenue, ER has earned Rs 3,272.67 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 2,130.57 crore in 2021-22, which is an increase of 53.61 per cent, the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway said in a statement.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic's second and third waves, movement of people was lesser in 2021-22.

"Eastern Railway has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore during financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 8,667.12 crore earned during the financial year 2021-22, registering a growth of 21.17 per cent," it said.