Eastern Railway to run 230 special trains to clear summer rush

The Eastern Railway will operate a total of 230 summer specials to different destinations in the northern and eastern parts of the country from the city and other places in West Bengal.

The special trains will run between Kolkata-New Jalpaiguri, Kolkata–Lucknow, Kolkata-Chhapra, Howrah-Raxaul, Asansol-Patna, Malda-Haridwar, Sealdah–Anand Vihar and Howrah–Muzaffarpur, an ER spokesman said today.

Altogether 1,86,264 berths and 9,504 seats have been generated to clear the summer rush, he said.