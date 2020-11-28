PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eastern Railway to resume non-suburban passenger train services from December 2

Non-suburban passenger train services were stopped in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI

The Eastern Railway will resume non-suburban passenger train services from December 2 with 54 trains, an official said on Saturday.

Non-suburban passenger train services were stopped in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of these, 30 trains will be run in Howrah division, 22 trains in Asansol division and two trains in Malda division, an ER spokesman said here.

Close

Among the 30 trains in Howrah division, eight trains will be run in Bardhaman-Rampurhat sections and an equal number in Rampurhat-Gumani section, while two trains will be run in Rampurhat-Dumka-Jasidih section, he said.

Apart from these, eight trains in Katwa-Azimgang and four passenger trains in Katwa-Azimganj sections will also be run in Howrah division, the spokesman said.

Among the 22 trains to be run in Asansol division, eight will be in Bardhaman-Asansol section, four each in Andal-Santhia, Asansol-Dhanbad, Asansol-Jasidih-Jhajha sections and two passenger trains in Andal-Jasidih section will commence regular journey from December 2, he said.

In Malda division, two trains will be run in the Malda-Barharwa section, he added.

Suburban EMU train services of both Eastern and South Eastern Railway resumed from November 11 after an over seven- month hiatus.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.