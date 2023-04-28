 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eastern India may experience heat wave in May, says IMD

Apr 28, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

The weather office said normal to above-normal rainfall was expected in the northwest and west central parts of the country in May, including in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The eastern parts of the country such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to experience above-normal temperatures in May with the likelihood of heat-wave conditions on some days, the weather office said on Friday.

However, parts of northwest and west-central India are expected to experience warmer nights and below-normal temperatures during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the monthly outlook for temperature and rainfall for May.

Large swathes of the northeastern region, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and south Karnataka are expected to witness below-normal rains.