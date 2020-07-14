App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

East-West Metro corridor work affected after labourers test COVID-19 positive

However, there has been no suspension of the tunnelling work being done in the area, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) official said.

PTI
Noida Metro
Noida Metro

Work on the East-West Metro corridor in Bowbazar locality of Kolkata was partially affected due to sanitisation of the area after a few workers tested positive for COVID-19, a KMRCL official said here on Tuesday.

However, there has been no suspension of the tunnelling work being done in the area, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) official said.

As per protocol, only those areas where the infected labourers were working are being sanitised and work in only those areas has been stalled, he said.

Close

The official, however, did not share the exact number of infected workers, while saying "necessary health protocol is being followed".

KMRCL is the executing agency for the 16.6-km-long East-West Metro corridor project connecting Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

