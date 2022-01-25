MARKET NEWS

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #east Delhi #Gautam Gambhir #India #Omicron
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:52 am

