East Coast Railways allows travel with unreserved tickets on some special trains

Representative Image

The East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Sunday that it has allowed passengers with unreserved tickets to travel on some special trains.

The decision was taken after the Railways Ministry allowed booking of unreserved tickets for travelling in some trains, a statement said.

The trains on which passengers with unreserved tickets are allowed are Puri-Angul-Puri Special and Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road Special.

Besides, Gunupur-Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special, Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special, Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Special and Kakinada-Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Special trains also have this facility.Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger Special and Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will also have this facility after the resumption of their services.