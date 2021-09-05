MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

East Coast Railways allows travel with unreserved tickets on some special trains

The trains on which passengers with unreserved tickets are allowed are Puri-Angul-Puri Special and Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road Special.

PTI
September 05, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


The East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Sunday that it has allowed passengers with unreserved tickets to travel on some special trains.

The decision was taken after the Railways Ministry allowed booking of unreserved tickets for travelling in some trains, a statement said.

The trains on which passengers with unreserved tickets are allowed are Puri-Angul-Puri Special and Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road Special.

Besides, Gunupur-Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special, Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special, Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Special and Kakinada-Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Special trains also have this facility.Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger Special and Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will also have this facility after the resumption of their services.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #East Coast Railways #India #Indian Railways #unreserved tickets
first published: Sep 5, 2021 10:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.