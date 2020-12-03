Easiest way to keep your Aadhaar Card data safe

Aadhaar cardholders can take help of Aadhaar registered mobile number to lock Aadhaar number i.e. you can lock Aadhaar number via SMS

Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen, it is required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. Aadhaar card is also used for various other purposes in life.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number which also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies. Keeping an Aadhaar Card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document.

If it is lost or misplaced then you may face a problem, so it is essential to keep it safe.

People often are worried about the security of Aadhaar data. Aadhaar data can be leaked is a fear that most people are concerned about. Bank accounts can be hacked through Aadhaar information and also personal information of a person can be disclosed.

As the security of Aadhaar has come under scrutiny that allowed UIDAI to provide the facility to lock/unlock Aadhaar biometric data online. This service is meant to help users protect their biometric details from being misused in one way or the other. It is worth noting that many agencies require applicants to verify their details using the Aadhar biometric authentication facility.

Aadhaar cardholders can take help of Aadhaar registered mobile number to lock Aadhaar number i.e. you can lock Aadhaar number via SMS.

To lock Aadhaar number:

- Write GETOTP in SMS and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number and send it to 1947. After doing this, 6 digits OTP is received to the registered mobile number.

- After OTP is received, another SMS to be sent with the last four digits of Aadhaar number after writing LOCKUID and also write 6 digits OTP send by UIDAI to 1947.

- After doing so, your Aadhaar card will be locked.

