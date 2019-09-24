App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 Richter scale has hit North West of Lahore in Pakistan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on September 24, according to various reports.

No damage has been reported, according to CNN-News18.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 Richter scale has hit North West of Lahore in Pakistan, news agency ANI reported quoting the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the earthquake occurred on the Pakistan-India border region at 4:31 pm.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited).

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

