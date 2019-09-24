Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 Richter scale has hit North West of Lahore in Pakistan
Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on September 24, according to various reports.
No damage has been reported, according to CNN-News18.An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 Richter scale has hit North West of Lahore in Pakistan, news agency ANI reported quoting the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
M6.1 #earthquake strikes 173 km NW of #Lahore (#Pakistan) 9 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/0CsClneyJJ
— EMSC (@LastQuake) 24 September 2019
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the earthquake occurred on the Pakistan-India border region at 4:31 pm.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD
— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 24 September 2019
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:51 pm