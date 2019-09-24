Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on September 24, according to various reports.

No damage has been reported, according to CNN-News18.



Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD

— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 24 September 2019

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 Richter scale has hit North West of Lahore in Pakistan, news agency ANI reported quoting the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the earthquake occurred on the Pakistan-India border region at 4:31 pm.