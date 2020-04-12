Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude reported in Delhi-NCR

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on April 12 at around 17:45 hrs IST. No damages have been reported so far.



Epicentre of the earthquake in East Delhi, 3.5 on richter scale: IMD https://t.co/uTfshQkYh3

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Delhi and neighbouring areas. The epicentre is reported to be East Delhi.