you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude reported in Delhi-NCR

No damages have been reported so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on April 12 at around 17:45 hrs IST. No damages have been reported so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Delhi and neighbouring areas. The epicentre is reported to be East Delhi.










Minutes after the tremors, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern on Twitter


[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]










First Published on Apr 12, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Delhi #earthquake #India

