Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude reported in Delhi-NCR

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on April 12 at around 17:45 hrs IST. No damages have been reported so far.According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Delhi and neighbouring areas. The epicentre is reported to be East Delhi.
Epicentre of the earthquake in East Delhi, 3.5 on richter scale: IMD https://t.co/uTfshQkYh3
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
First Published on Apr 12, 2020 05:58 pm